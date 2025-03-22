Sudan Conflict Escalates: UNICEF Condemns Attack on Humanitarian Lifeline

In a stark escalation of Sudan’s deepening humanitarian emergency, UNICEF has issued a forceful condemnation of the recent looting of life-saving humanitarian supplies from Al Bashair Hospital, one of the last remaining functional medical facilities in the conflict-ravaged Jabal Awlia locality on the outskirts of Khartoum. The organization called the incident a "direct attack on children's survival" and warned that it could have catastrophic consequences for thousands of malnourished children and vulnerable mothers in the region.

The looting included the theft of at least 2,200 cartons of Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food (RUTF)—a critical resource in the treatment of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM)—along with essential maternal and newborn healthcare supplies. These resources were specifically intended to aid more than 2,000 children suffering from SAM, 6,000 pregnant and lactating women, and nearly 133,000 mothers and children in desperate need of primary healthcare services.

“This is not just theft—it is an assault on humanity,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell. “Stealing food and medicine intended for malnourished children and mothers is outrageous and unconscionable. These supplies were meant to save lives, not to be lost to lawlessness and violence. All parties to the conflict must immediately respect international humanitarian law, safeguard civilian infrastructure, and allow for the safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian assistance.”

A Desperate Situation Worsens

Jabal Awlia is among 17 localities across Sudan identified as being at high risk of famine, according to the most recent Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) update. The theft comes at a time when over 100,000 children in the area are facing acute malnutrition and are in urgent need of therapeutic feeding support.

The stolen iron and folic acid supplements were designated to help combat maternal anemia and improve birth outcomes in an area where maternal and infant mortality rates are already alarmingly high. Midwifery kits and basic medical supplies were also taken, further degrading the fragile health system and increasing risks for thousands of expectant mothers and newborns.

The looting is a devastating blow to humanitarian efforts in the region, particularly since the shipment—delivered by UNICEF on December 20, 2024—marked the first successful humanitarian delivery to Jabal Awlia in over 18 months. Ongoing conflict and blockades have paralyzed commercial and humanitarian supply routes, making this loss not only heartbreaking but potentially deadly.

Ongoing Conflict and Humanitarian Collapse

The looting of Al Bashair Hospital is not an isolated event but rather a symbol of the broader collapse of services in Sudan due to a brutal conflict that has now dragged on for nearly a year. More than 24.6 million people—over half of Sudan’s population—are grappling with acute food insecurity.

Healthcare systems have collapsed across much of the country, and schools remain closed for over 17 million children. Meanwhile, waves of internal displacement continue to rise, with over 4,000 people fleeing their homes in Khartoum alone in recent weeks due to intensifying violence.

UNICEF warns that without immediate intervention, Sudan could face a full-blown famine in several regions. The ongoing insecurity has already forced several humanitarian agencies, including UNICEF, to suspend or scale down operations due to threats to staff and the increasing risk of attacks on aid convoys and health facilities.

UNICEF’s Call to Action

In response to the worsening crisis, UNICEF is urgently calling on the international community and all parties involved in the conflict to take the following actions:

Guarantee unimpeded humanitarian access to reach vulnerable children and families with critical food, healthcare, and sanitation services.

to reach vulnerable children and families with critical food, healthcare, and sanitation services. Ensure the protection of civilian infrastructure , including hospitals, schools, and water systems, in accordance with international humanitarian law.

, including hospitals, schools, and water systems, in accordance with international humanitarian law. Provide immediate security guarantees for humanitarian workers delivering life-saving aid.

for humanitarian workers delivering life-saving aid. Mobilize urgent funding to support ongoing and future relief efforts to prevent further loss of life.

Despite the immense challenges, UNICEF remains steadfast in its commitment to Sudan’s children. The organization is working closely with humanitarian partners to restore access to essential services and deliver emergency assistance wherever possible.

“Every day we are forced to suspend operations, more children fall through the cracks,” said Russell. “We urge the global community to not look away. We must act now to prevent a preventable catastrophe.”

As the humanitarian crisis continues to spiral, the fate of millions of children hangs in the balance. Without protection, access, and resources, their future grows more uncertain with each passing day.