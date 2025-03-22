Escalating Energy Tensions: Russia's Right to Respond

The escalating energy tensions between Russia and Ukraine took a new twist as the Russian Foreign Ministry asserted its right to a 'symmetrical response' following Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities. This announcement comes amidst mutual accusations regarding the destruction of a Russian gas pumping station.

Conflicts over energy infrastructure have been a recurring theme in the three years of conflict between the two nations. Russia has frequently targeted Ukrainian energy facilities, while Ukraine has retaliated with strikes on Russian energy sites.

The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that ongoing provocations, reminiscent of those in 2022, aim to disrupt the negotiation process. The ministry emphasized that the Russian Federation is prepared for a potential symmetrical response should Ukraine persist with its current course of action.

(With inputs from agencies.)