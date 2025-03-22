Escalating Energy Tensions: Russia's Right to Respond
The Russian Foreign Ministry announced it reserves the right to a 'symmetrical response' to Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities. Accusations between Russia and Ukraine have intensified following the alleged destruction of a Russian gas station. Both nations have targeted each other's energy infrastructure.
- Country:
- Russia
The escalating energy tensions between Russia and Ukraine took a new twist as the Russian Foreign Ministry asserted its right to a 'symmetrical response' following Ukrainian attacks on Russian energy facilities. This announcement comes amidst mutual accusations regarding the destruction of a Russian gas pumping station.
Conflicts over energy infrastructure have been a recurring theme in the three years of conflict between the two nations. Russia has frequently targeted Ukrainian energy facilities, while Ukraine has retaliated with strikes on Russian energy sites.
The Russian Foreign Ministry warned that ongoing provocations, reminiscent of those in 2022, aim to disrupt the negotiation process. The ministry emphasized that the Russian Federation is prepared for a potential symmetrical response should Ukraine persist with its current course of action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Various ambitious projects launched under 'Brand Bengaluru' to improve infrastructure and traffic of state capital, says Karnataka CM.
New scheme called Chief Minister's Infrastructure Development Programme being launched with Rs 8,000 cr, says Siddaramaiah
West Coast Infrastructure and Flood Resilience Projects Receive Major Funding Boost
Russia targets energy and gas infrastructure in Friday attack, Ukraine's energy minister says
Karnataka CM says Rs 2 cr provided to create necessary infrastructure at Gurudwaras in state.