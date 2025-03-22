Clashes in Nagpur: CM Fadnavis Vows Stern Action

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced firm action against those responsible for the recent unrest in Nagpur, promising recovery of property damage costs from the involved rioters.

In a media interaction, Fadnavis outlined that necessary measures, including property seizures, will be initiated against those failing to compensate. He stressed the enforcement of stern policies to deter future disturbances.

The violence erupted from rumors of religious desecration, leading to widespread chaos. As police continue to investigate, Fadnavis confirmed action against 92 individuals, highlighting no tolerance for attacks on law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)