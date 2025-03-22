Southern States Rally Against Proposed Delimitation Threat

Amid a growing controversy, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has expressed severe concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise that could undermine federal democracy in India.

Shivakumar indicates that the delimitation, if based solely on population, may unfairly target southern states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, diminishing their representation in the Lok Sabha. During a Chennai meeting spearheaded by DMK Chief M K Stalin, leaders highlighted how this move might disregard the regional successes in education, healthcare, and women's empowerment, effectively penalizing these states.

The Deputy CM described the proposed changes as economically unjust, citing disparities between southern financial contributions and the return of central funds. He emphasized preserving linguistic diversity against the push for a unified language, underscoring the cultural richness of regional languages in India's federal structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)