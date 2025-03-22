Left Menu

Southern States Rally Against Proposed Delimitation Threat

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar voices concern over the proposed delimitation based solely on population, which threatens federal democracy. The initiative could disadvantage southern states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, which have excelled in population control and development, by reducing their parliamentary representation compared to northern states.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-03-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 18:20 IST
Southern States Rally Against Proposed Delimitation Threat
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar
  • Country:
  • India

Amid a growing controversy, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has expressed severe concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise that could undermine federal democracy in India.

Shivakumar indicates that the delimitation, if based solely on population, may unfairly target southern states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala, diminishing their representation in the Lok Sabha. During a Chennai meeting spearheaded by DMK Chief M K Stalin, leaders highlighted how this move might disregard the regional successes in education, healthcare, and women's empowerment, effectively penalizing these states.

The Deputy CM described the proposed changes as economically unjust, citing disparities between southern financial contributions and the return of central funds. He emphasized preserving linguistic diversity against the push for a unified language, underscoring the cultural richness of regional languages in India's federal structure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025