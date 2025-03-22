BJP Protests Against Water Dispute Inaction by Tamil Nadu CM
BJP members protested with black flags against Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin over water disputes, criticizing his handling of the Mekedatu dam row with Karnataka. Karnataka Deputy CM D K Shivakumar defended the dam's benefits to Tamil Nadu. The protest, led by BJP state chief K Annamalai and former Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, accused Stalin of inaction.
BJP members staged a black flag protest against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday. The protest was in opposition to his alleged concession over inter-state water disputes and also targeted Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar over the ongoing Mekedatu dam controversy.
Deputy CM Shivakumar, who was in attendance at Stalin's Fair Delimitation meeting, remarked on the absence of expected black flag protests. He further commented that the Mekedatu dam would ultimately benefit Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka.
BJP state chief K Annamalai led accusations that Chief Minister Stalin has failed to resolve water sharing issues with neighboring states Kerala and Karnataka. Meanwhile, former Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan joined the protest, questioning whether Stalin had convened any meetings to address the Cauvery and Mullaperiyar water disputes.
