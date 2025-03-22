J&K Assembly Forms Committee to Investigate Jal Jeevan Mission Irregularities

In a significant move, the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather announced the formation of a House committee to scrutinize alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) within the Union Territory.

The decision came after a persistent demand from several MLAs for the establishment of this committee, a call that has been ringing through the legislative halls since the budget session commenced on March 3. Both sides of the political aisle had voiced concerns over the handling of JJM, leading to a unified push for an investigative committee.

Minister for Jal Shakti, Javed Ahmed Rana, affirmed the government's dedication to delivering clean tap water to every rural household, leveraging resources from JJM, NABARD, and UT Capex. Despite achievements, ongoing schemes need scrutiny to ensure compliance with promised standards.

