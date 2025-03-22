Left Menu

Diplomatic Tensions Flare as Venezuela-US Agree on Migrant Repatriation

Venezuela and the United States have reached an agreement to resume repatriation flights for migrants, following tensions over previous deportations to El Salvador. Venezuela's Parliament President, Jorge Rodriguez, announced the initiative, emphasizing the non-criminal nature of migration and the hope of reuniting families and returning deported Venezuelans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:18 IST
In a significant diplomatic development, Venezuela has announced an agreement with the United States to recommence repatriation flights for Venezuelan migrants. The announcement was made by Venezuela's Parliament President, Jorge Rodriguez. This agreement follows a complex period of tensions over the deportation of migrants to El Salvador and accusations involving gang affiliations, which Venezuela denies.

The initiative to resume these flights is set to begin on Sunday, marking a crucial step in addressing the humanitarian crisis surrounding Venezuelan migrants. Rodriguez, in a statement emphasizing the right to migration, highlighted Venezuela's commitment to ensuring the safe return of its citizens while working to reunite separated families and rescue those detained in El Salvador.

The deportations have sparked a diplomatic spat, with the United States alleging gang involvement among deportees, an assertion rejected by Venezuela. Amid these tensions, the U.S. faces a March 25 deadline to respond to a judicial inquiry about these deportations, with legal challenges continuing over whether these actions breached court orders.

