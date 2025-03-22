Thodupuzha Tragedy: Former Partner Arrested in Planned Murder Case

A gruesome discovery has led to the arrest of three individuals in a planned murder case in Thodupuzha. The body of Biju Joseph was discovered in a manhole inside a catering firm's premises. The police have identified his former business partner, Jomon, as the mastermind.

Joseph, reported missing since Thursday, was found after police investigations exposed deep financial disputes between him and Jomon. The conflict, believed to have stemmed from unpaid business dues, allegedly led Jomon to hire a criminal gang to abduct Joseph.

The abduction went awry, resulting in Joseph's death during a scuffle inside a vehicle. The perpetrators then disposed of his body in a waste pit. The investigation continues as police prepare formal charges against those involved.

