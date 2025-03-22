Left Menu

Thodupuzha Tragedy: Former Partner Arrested in Planned Murder Case

A man named Biju Joseph was found dead in a manhole in Thodupuzha, prompting a police investigation that uncovered a planned murder. Joseph's former business partner, Jomon, has been arrested along with others, and financial disputes between them are believed to be the motive.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 22-03-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 21:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A gruesome discovery has led to the arrest of three individuals in a planned murder case in Thodupuzha. The body of Biju Joseph was discovered in a manhole inside a catering firm's premises. The police have identified his former business partner, Jomon, as the mastermind.

Joseph, reported missing since Thursday, was found after police investigations exposed deep financial disputes between him and Jomon. The conflict, believed to have stemmed from unpaid business dues, allegedly led Jomon to hire a criminal gang to abduct Joseph.

The abduction went awry, resulting in Joseph's death during a scuffle inside a vehicle. The perpetrators then disposed of his body in a waste pit. The investigation continues as police prepare formal charges against those involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)

