Greater Noida Kidnapping: Arrest of Couple in Child Abduction Case

A couple accused of abducting a one-and-a-half-year-old girl in Greater Noida was taken into custody, as reported by the police. The kidnapping occurred on March 16, with the child subsequently rescued and the suspects having fled to Haryana, where they took up work at a brick kiln.

The woman, aged 44, who shares four children from a previous marriage but has none with her current 28-year-old husband, worked alongside him as domestic workers in Greater Noida. Their identities were confirmed following an investigation using CCTV footage, where Renu, the woman, was identified holding the child.

Deputy Commissioner Shakti Mohan Awasthy disclosed that the complaint about the child's abduction was filed on March 18 at Bisrakh police station, triggering an investigation that unraveled the couple's whereabouts. The man and woman, identified as Renu and Dinesh, have roots in Aligarh and Hathras, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)