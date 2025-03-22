Left Menu

Pakistan and Afghanistan Commit to Strengthening Bilateral Relations

Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq Khan of Pakistan met with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to bolster bilateral relations. They discussed trade, transit issues, and the peaceful return of refugees. Meetings occurred amid heightened tension following border closures and ongoing security challenges linked to militant activities.

In a bid to fortify diplomatic ties, Pakistan's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador Muhammad Sadiq Khan, engaged in high-level discussions with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi in Kabul. This meeting took place under the directives of Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

The visit is pivotal as it follows Pakistan's stern protest against Afghanistan over militant activities leading to a tragic train hijacking incident in Balochistan, and the reopening of the vital Torkham border crossing after prolonged closure due to disagreements.

The dialogues covered critical issues from enhancing bilateral trade and transit to refugees' return. Security challenges persist, with Pakistan facing increased militant attacks attributed to TTP, linked ideologically to the Afghan Taliban. The countries aim to harness trade potential for mutual benefit amid regional tensions.

