NNPGs Demand Centre's Accountability on Naga Peace Talks

The Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), representing seven organizations, have called on the Nagaland government to ensure that the Centre communicates the status of peace negotiations with the Supreme Court in light of the ongoing delimitation order.

The NNPGs highlighted their 2019 agreement with the Indian government, which includes raising the Nagaland Assembly's seats to 80 and increasing Lok Sabha seats, stressing that the government should respect these commitments before moving ahead with the delimitation process. They want the state's sentiments and historical political agreements to be honored.

Additionally, the NNPGs pointed out an upcoming High Court hearing on Nagaland's Petroleum and Natural Gas regulations, urging the state to clarify that these matters are linked to the peace process and political agreements. Thus, the Nagaland government should advocate for these issues as part of the ongoing negotiations, the NNPGs asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)