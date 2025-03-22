Left Menu

NNPGs Demand Centre's Accountability on Naga Peace Talks

The Naga National Political Groups have urged the Nagaland government to press the Centre to update the Supreme Court on the status of peace talks. The NNPGs, comprising seven groups, signed an Agreed Position to address Naga issues, seeking adjustments in state representation and addressing legal disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dimapur | Updated: 22-03-2025 22:39 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 22:39 IST
NNPGs Demand Centre's Accountability on Naga Peace Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), representing seven organizations, have called on the Nagaland government to ensure that the Centre communicates the status of peace negotiations with the Supreme Court in light of the ongoing delimitation order.

The NNPGs highlighted their 2019 agreement with the Indian government, which includes raising the Nagaland Assembly's seats to 80 and increasing Lok Sabha seats, stressing that the government should respect these commitments before moving ahead with the delimitation process. They want the state's sentiments and historical political agreements to be honored.

Additionally, the NNPGs pointed out an upcoming High Court hearing on Nagaland's Petroleum and Natural Gas regulations, urging the state to clarify that these matters are linked to the peace process and political agreements. Thus, the Nagaland government should advocate for these issues as part of the ongoing negotiations, the NNPGs asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

Trump Withdraws Order Against Law Firm After Concessions

 United States
2
Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

Pentagon's Big Decision: Who Will Build the Next-Gen Fighter Jet?

 Global
3
Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

Federal Judge Blocks Elon Musk's Data Access Amid Privacy Breach Concerns

 Global
4
U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

U.S. Delays $2.6 Billion Climate Finance to South Africa

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025