Tragedy in Darfur: Deadly Siege in Al-Maliha

At least 45 people have been killed in Darfur as the Rapid Support Forces captured al-Maliha, a strategic city. The Resistance Committees, tracking the war, reported the attack that included civilians. Sudan's military is still defending el-Fasher despite ongoing RSF strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 22-03-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 22-03-2025 23:26 IST
A pro-democracy activist group in Sudan reported the tragic loss of at least 45 lives following an incursion by the Rapid Support Forces, a paramilitary organization, into the city of al-Maliha in Darfur.

The Resistance Committees, a coalition of youth groups monitoring the conflict, revealed that the RSF launched attacks over the past two days, resulting in significant casualties, including at least a dozen women.

Though the RSF has claimed control over al-Maliha, a strategic location near the borders with Chad and Libya, Sudan's military only acknowledged ongoing hostilities without confirming the loss of the city.

