Deadly Incident at Las Cruces Park Highlights Gun Violence Concerns

A tragic shooting at a park in Las Cruces, New Mexico, resulted in three deaths and 15 injuries, marking another unsettling episode of gun violence in the region.

The altercation occurred during a car show on Friday night at Young Park, where more than 200 attendees witnessed the chaos. Police collected over 50 shell casings, suggesting multiple shooters were involved.

Authorities are appealing for public assistance in identifying suspects. This incident comes as New Mexico grapples with high crime rates and recent legislative efforts to curb gun violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)