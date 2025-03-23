Uncovering the Allegations: Supreme Court's In-House Inquiry into Justice Varma's Cash Stash Accusation
A Supreme Court inquiry investigates the alleged discovery of cash at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence. The in-house report, with videos and photos, was released, and CJI Sanjiv Khanna formed a committee to examine the case further. Varma denies the allegations, claiming a conspiracy.
In an extraordinary step, the Supreme Court has disclosed an in-house inquiry report concerning allegations of a massive cash discovery at Delhi High Court Judge Yashwant Varma's residence. This report, published late Saturday night on the court's website, includes videos and photos from the incident.
Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna has spearheaded an in-house committee to probe the allegations and directed the Delhi High Court Chief Justice, D K Upadhyaya, to refrain from assigning any judicial duties to Justice Varma amid the ongoing inquiry.
Justice Varma adamantly denies any involvement with the alleged cash, suggesting a conspiracy against him. The incident, stirred by the purported evidence of partially burnt currency discovered post a fire in Varma's home, has reverberated across the legal community, prompting appeals for judicial accountability and transparency.
