High Stakes at Delhi High Court: From Fees to Personal Liberties

The Delhi High Court addressed key issues on Friday: allowing disciplinary proceedings against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede in a drugs case, deliberating on the Delhi government's school fee mandate, and emphasizing passport rights as part of personal liberty under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

Updated: 27-02-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 21:34 IST
The Delhi High Court has given the green light for disciplinary measures to proceed against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, involved in the 2021 Cordelia cruise drugs case. This decision marks a significant development in the ongoing legal process.

In another important ruling, the court plans to decide by February 28 on the legality of the Delhi government's directive that mandates private schools to form a school level fee regulation committee for the next academic year.

Highlighting a crucial constitutional matter, the court reaffirmed the right to hold a passport and travel abroad as a fundamental part of personal liberty under Article 21, reflecting the court's commitment to upholding individual freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

