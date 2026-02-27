High Stakes at Delhi High Court: From Fees to Personal Liberties

The Delhi High Court has given the green light for disciplinary measures to proceed against IRS officer Sameer Wankhede, involved in the 2021 Cordelia cruise drugs case. This decision marks a significant development in the ongoing legal process.

In another important ruling, the court plans to decide by February 28 on the legality of the Delhi government's directive that mandates private schools to form a school level fee regulation committee for the next academic year.

Highlighting a crucial constitutional matter, the court reaffirmed the right to hold a passport and travel abroad as a fundamental part of personal liberty under Article 21, reflecting the court's commitment to upholding individual freedoms.

(With inputs from agencies.)