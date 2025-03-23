Man Dupes Hotelier in Fake Liquor License Scam

A man posing as an excise department official has allegedly swindled a 48-year-old hotelier out of Rs 13 lakh by falsely promising to secure a liquor sale license in Maharashtra's Thane city, police reported on Sunday.

The suspect approached the hotelier, who operates a hotel in Kalwa, in January last year, claiming to work for the state excise department in Nashik. He assured the hotel owner of procuring a license for liquor sales and allegedly collected Rs 13 lakh for the task, according to an official from Kalwa police station.

Upon failing to receive the license or a refund, the victim lodged a complaint with the police. An FIR has been filed against the alleged fraudster under charges of cheating and criminal breach of trust, and a probe into the incident is currently underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)