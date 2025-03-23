Left Menu

Russian Air Defense Foils Ukrainian Drone Attack

Russian defense units reportedly intercepted and destroyed 59 Ukrainian drones overnight. The majority were neutralized over regions including Rostov, Astrakhan, Voronezh, Volgograd, Kursk, Saratov, and Crimea.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-03-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 09:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant military engagement, Russian air defense units successfully intercepted 59 Ukrainian drones, as reported by Russia's defense ministry on Sunday.

The defense operation was concentrated primarily in the southern regions, with 29 drones being destroyed over Rostov, and 20 over Astrakhan.

The remaining drones were neutralized across multiple areas, including Voronezh, Volgograd, Kursk, and Saratov, as well as over Crimea, according to a statement on Telegram.

(With inputs from agencies.)

