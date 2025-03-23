Russian Air Defense Foils Ukrainian Drone Attack

In a significant military engagement, Russian air defense units successfully intercepted 59 Ukrainian drones, as reported by Russia's defense ministry on Sunday.

The defense operation was concentrated primarily in the southern regions, with 29 drones being destroyed over Rostov, and 20 over Astrakhan.

The remaining drones were neutralized across multiple areas, including Voronezh, Volgograd, Kursk, and Saratov, as well as over Crimea, according to a statement on Telegram.

