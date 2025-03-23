Left Menu

Naxal Frustration Grows Amid Strengthened Security Operations in Jharkhand

Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren emphasized the increasing frustration of Naxals as state security forces intensify operations. A tribute was paid to a CRPF jawan killed in an IED blast, affirming that his sacrifice strengthens resolve against Naxals.

Updated: 23-03-2025 12:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a statement on Sunday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren highlighted the growing exasperation among Naxal groups as security operations against them in the state become more robust.

Alongside Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Soren paid respects to the mortal remains of a CRPF jawan killed in an IED explosion in West Singhbhum district. The tribute took place during a wreath-laying ceremony at the CRPF's 133 battalion headquarters in Ranchi.

Soren vowed that the jawan's sacrifice would not be forgotten, asserting that operations against Naxals would persist and intensify. The blast also injured two officers, SI Sunil Kumar Mandal and Partha Pratim Dey, who were later transported for medical care. Unfortunately, Mandal succumbed to his injuries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

