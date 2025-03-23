Naxal Frustration Grows Amid Strengthened Security Operations in Jharkhand

In a statement on Sunday, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren highlighted the growing exasperation among Naxal groups as security operations against them in the state become more robust.

Alongside Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar, Soren paid respects to the mortal remains of a CRPF jawan killed in an IED explosion in West Singhbhum district. The tribute took place during a wreath-laying ceremony at the CRPF's 133 battalion headquarters in Ranchi.

Soren vowed that the jawan's sacrifice would not be forgotten, asserting that operations against Naxals would persist and intensify. The blast also injured two officers, SI Sunil Kumar Mandal and Partha Pratim Dey, who were later transported for medical care. Unfortunately, Mandal succumbed to his injuries.

