Delhi Police Cracks Down on Paharganj Sex Racket

The Delhi Police dismantled a sex trafficking operation in Paharganj, rescuing 23 women, including minors and Nepalese nationals. Seven people were arrested for luring women from various regions under false pretenses. The crackdown involved surveillance, decoy operations, and raids leading to the arrests and rescue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 12:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a sex trafficking operation in the Paharganj area, leading to the rescue of 23 women, including three minors and 10 Nepalese nationals. This was reported by an official on Sunday.

The operation saw the arrest of seven individuals implicated in human trafficking, coordinated by teams from the Paharganj Police Station, Shardhanand Marg Police Post, and Himmatgarh Police Post.

A senior police officer disclosed that thorough surveillance and inputs helped identify locations involved in the illicit trade. The culprits reportedly lured women from West Bengal, Nepal, and other states under false pretenses, coercing them into prostitution. The women were initially kept in Paharganj, from where they were dispatched to various hotels. The police used decoy customers at suspected locations, which led to confirmation of the illegal activities. Subsequent raids on multiple sites, including hotels, revealed the transport of victims on scooters. Seven accused individuals were taken into custody following the rescue of the women.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

