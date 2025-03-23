Delhi Police Cracks Down on Paharganj Sex Racket

The Delhi Police has successfully dismantled a sex trafficking operation in the Paharganj area, leading to the rescue of 23 women, including three minors and 10 Nepalese nationals. This was reported by an official on Sunday.

The operation saw the arrest of seven individuals implicated in human trafficking, coordinated by teams from the Paharganj Police Station, Shardhanand Marg Police Post, and Himmatgarh Police Post.

A senior police officer disclosed that thorough surveillance and inputs helped identify locations involved in the illicit trade. The culprits reportedly lured women from West Bengal, Nepal, and other states under false pretenses, coercing them into prostitution. The women were initially kept in Paharganj, from where they were dispatched to various hotels. The police used decoy customers at suspected locations, which led to confirmation of the illegal activities. Subsequent raids on multiple sites, including hotels, revealed the transport of victims on scooters. Seven accused individuals were taken into custody following the rescue of the women.

(With inputs from agencies.)