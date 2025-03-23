From Romance to Ruin: The Shocking Tale of Muskan and Sahil

Muskan Rastogi and her partner Sahil Shukla, accused of murdering Saurabh Rajput, are experiencing severe drug withdrawal symptoms while in jail, affecting their eating and sleeping habits.

Prison officials attribute their distress to the duo's long-term drug use. Doctors have prescribed medication, with a team closely monitoring their health.

In a gruesome twist, Rajput was dismembered and encased in cement. Muskan and Sahil vacationed post-murder, sending misleading messages to Rajput's family. Their relationship, shunned by Rajput's family, began in school and rekindled via WhatsApp in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)