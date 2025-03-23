From Romance to Ruin: The Shocking Tale of Muskan and Sahil
Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, jailed for allegedly murdering Saurabh Rajput, face drug withdrawal symptoms in custody, struggling with restlessness and eating issues. After drugging and killing Rajput, they went on vacation, deceiving his family. Married in 2016, Muskan reconnected with Sahil via WhatsApp in 2019.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Meerut | Updated: 23-03-2025 14:42 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 14:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Muskan Rastogi and her partner Sahil Shukla, accused of murdering Saurabh Rajput, are experiencing severe drug withdrawal symptoms while in jail, affecting their eating and sleeping habits.
Prison officials attribute their distress to the duo's long-term drug use. Doctors have prescribed medication, with a team closely monitoring their health.
In a gruesome twist, Rajput was dismembered and encased in cement. Muskan and Sahil vacationed post-murder, sending misleading messages to Rajput's family. Their relationship, shunned by Rajput's family, began in school and rekindled via WhatsApp in 2019.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
HIV Infections Surface Amid Mau Jail Health Check
Jharkhand's Criminal Web: Jails at the Epicenter
Tragedy in the Jailhouse: Convicted Man's Final Act
Gangster's Fatal Encounter Highlights Crime Operations from Jails
Delhi HC issues notice to NIA on plea by jailed J-K MP Engineer Rashid seeking permission to attend ongoing Parliament session.