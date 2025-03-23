Cash Controversy Erupts within Delhi Judiciary

A recent inquiry report by the Delhi High Court has raised questions about the Delhi Fire Services' (DFS) statement regarding the absence of cash during a fire at Justice Yashwant Varma's residence. The report contradicts DFS's claims and has led to the initiation of an in-house inquiry against the judge.

The issue gained momentum as a video released on the Supreme Court's website showed firefighters extinguishing flames on what appeared to be half-burnt currency notes. The DFS had previously stated that no cash was discovered, intensifying scrutiny over the conflicting narratives.

As allegations swirl around Justice Varma, the Supreme Court has stepped in, forming a committee to probe the matter and considering his transfer to the Allahabad High Court. This internal investigation underscores the gravity of the situation within the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)