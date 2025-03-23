Kapil Sibal's Critique: Election Commission Under Scrutiny

In a scathing critique, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal labeled the Election Commission as 'dysfunctional' and a 'failed' institution, asserting that it has not met its constitutional duties. Sibal highlighted a widespread lack of faith in the electoral body among the populace, urging swift action to preserve democratic integrity.

The former Congress leader's statements come against the backdrop of persistent allegations by Congress and INDIA bloc parties regarding irregularities in voter lists, such as unexpected deletions and duplicate voter ID numbers. These issues have fueled concerns over election manipulation, prompting calls for comprehensive reforms.

The Election Commission, acknowledging these concerns, announced measures including linking voter cards with Aadhaar to address discrepancies, as well as arranging consultations with the UIDAI. Additionally, over 4,000 electoral registration officers will hold all-party meetings to tackle polling booth issues at the assembly level across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)