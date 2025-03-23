Left Menu

NIA Chargesheets Babbar Khalsa Operatives for Chandigarh Attack

The National Investigation Agency has filed charges against four members of Babbar Khalsa International over a 2024 grenade attack in Chandigarh. The accused include Pakistan-based Harwinder Singh Sandhu and US-based Harpreet Singh. The attack targeted a retired Punjab Police officer, intending to spread terror and support BKI's agenda.

Updated: 23-03-2025 17:32 IST
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially filed charges against four operatives linked to the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) in connection with the September 2024 grenade attack in Chandigarh. Among those charged are Harwinder Singh Sandhu, a designated terrorist residing in Pakistan, and Harpreet Singh based in the US, known as Happy Passi.

According to an NIA statement, the chargesheet has been submitted before the Special NIA Court in Chandigarh. The accused face multiple sections under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and other relevant laws for orchestrating the attack.

Investigations have revealed that Rinda and Happy Passi orchestrated the plan, with logistics provided to on-ground operatives in India for the attack. This act of terror was aimed at a retired Punjab Police officer, as part of BKI's broader strategy to incite fear among law enforcement and the general public. Efforts continue to dismantle BKI's network within India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

