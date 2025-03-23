Left Menu

Stray Dog Attack Sparks Outrage in Berhampur

Odisha Police have registered a case of animal cruelty after unidentified individuals assaulted a stray dog with sharp weapons in Berhampur. The incident, captured on CCTV, led to calls from animal rights activists for stringent action. The dog's condition is stable thanks to local residents.

Updated: 23-03-2025 19:00 IST
In Berhampur city, Odisha Police have launched an investigation following an incident of animal cruelty that occurred in the early hours of Saturday. A complaint was filed, leading police to register a case against unidentified individuals who allegedly assaulted a stray dog with sharp objects.

The case was registered under various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, as well as the Arms Act, according to Berhampur SP Savarana Vivek M. He stated that the police are actively working to identify the attackers using CCTV footage. Meanwhile, local residents have ensured the dog is recovering well.

Animal rights activists have condemned the attack and are urging authorities to ensure the culprits face justice. The SP noted that the suspects were seen on two-wheelers, but the motive behind the attack remains unclear until arrests are made.

(With inputs from agencies.)

