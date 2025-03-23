Stray Dog Attack Sparks Outrage in Berhampur

In Berhampur city, Odisha Police have launched an investigation following an incident of animal cruelty that occurred in the early hours of Saturday. A complaint was filed, leading police to register a case against unidentified individuals who allegedly assaulted a stray dog with sharp objects.

The case was registered under various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1960, as well as the Arms Act, according to Berhampur SP Savarana Vivek M. He stated that the police are actively working to identify the attackers using CCTV footage. Meanwhile, local residents have ensured the dog is recovering well.

Animal rights activists have condemned the attack and are urging authorities to ensure the culprits face justice. The SP noted that the suspects were seen on two-wheelers, but the motive behind the attack remains unclear until arrests are made.

