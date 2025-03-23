Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes as Oxygen Cylinder Explodes in Maharashtra

An oxygen cylinder explosion in Maharashtra's Buldhana district resulted in one death and two injuries. The incident occurred in Malkapur's Lakshmi Nagar, with an initial investigation pointing to a gas leak. The injured are receiving medical attention, and a probe is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2025 19:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 19:55 IST
An oxygen cylinder explosion in Maharashtra's Buldhana district claimed the life of one individual and injured two others. The tragic incident took place in the Lakshmi Nagar area of Malkapur, as reported by police officials.

The explosion occurred when the cylinder was being loaded into an autorickshaw, leading to the immediate death of one person. Two more individuals sustained injuries and are currently receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.

A preliminary investigation suggests a gas leak as the possible cause of the explosion. Authorities have commenced a detailed probe to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the event.

