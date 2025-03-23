Left Menu

Corruption Crackdown: Puducherry Engineers Arrested

Three individuals including senior officials from the Puducherry Public Works Department and a private contractor have been arrested by the CBI in connection with alleged corruption in Karaikal infrastructure projects. The CBI conducted a sting operation resulting in the arrests and subsequent remand of the accused.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 23-03-2025 22:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2025 22:55 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on corruption, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested three individuals, including the chief and executive engineers of the Puducherry Public Works Department, alongside a private contractor. The arrests, made on corruption charges related to infrastructure projects in Karaikal, have drawn significant attention.

According to official sources, the CBI set up a sting operation on Saturday, resulting in the capture of Dheenadayalan, Chidambaranathan, and Elamurugan in Karaikal, an enclave of Puducherry situated in Tamil Nadu. These arrests follow suspicions of financial misappropriation within these projects.

The accused were produced before a local court and subsequently remanded to judicial custody. Meanwhile, CBI teams expanded their investigation by conducting searches at various locations, including the officials' offices and residences. Sources report that Dheenadhayalan was on deputation from the Central Public Works Department (CPWD).

(With inputs from agencies.)

