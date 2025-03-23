Fake Heist Foiled: Three Arrested in Kuttikattoor Scam

Three individuals have been apprehended in Kuttikattoor for allegedly staging a fake theft to defraud Rs 40 lakh from family. The primary suspect, P M Rahees, along with accomplices Sajid alias Shaji and Jamshid, orchestrated the drama, police disclosed on Sunday.

After a two-day intensive investigation involving CCTV analysis, the scam unraveled. Rahees had reported a theft of Rs 40.25 lakh from his car, parked at a Poovattuparamba hospital, supposedly entrusted to him by a relative for safekeeping. However, the evidence told a different story.

CCTV footage showed helmeted suspects breaking into Rahees's car but revealed an empty haul. Under questioning, Sajid admitted to removing a box and a bag, which, contrary to Rahees's claim, contained no cash. The plot emerged as a fake heist to cover up Rahees's misuse of funds belonging to his father-in-law's company, intended for distribution among its Kerala branches.

