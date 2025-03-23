Fake Heist Foiled: Three Arrested in Kuttikattoor Scam
Three people, including mastermind P M Rahees, were arrested for staging a fake robbery to misappropriate Rs 40 lakh in Kuttikattoor. The scam was uncovered from CCTV footage revealing the theft was a cover for Rahees's misuse of funds entrusted by his father-in-law's company.
- Country:
- India
Three individuals have been apprehended in Kuttikattoor for allegedly staging a fake theft to defraud Rs 40 lakh from family. The primary suspect, P M Rahees, along with accomplices Sajid alias Shaji and Jamshid, orchestrated the drama, police disclosed on Sunday.
After a two-day intensive investigation involving CCTV analysis, the scam unraveled. Rahees had reported a theft of Rs 40.25 lakh from his car, parked at a Poovattuparamba hospital, supposedly entrusted to him by a relative for safekeeping. However, the evidence told a different story.
CCTV footage showed helmeted suspects breaking into Rahees's car but revealed an empty haul. Under questioning, Sajid admitted to removing a box and a bag, which, contrary to Rahees's claim, contained no cash. The plot emerged as a fake heist to cover up Rahees's misuse of funds belonging to his father-in-law's company, intended for distribution among its Kerala branches.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kuttikattoor
- arrest
- theft
- fraud
- Rahees
- Rs 40 lakh
- CCTV
- investigation
- suspects
- fake robbery
ALSO READ
Maharashtra's new industrial policy to focus on Rs 40 lakh crore investment and generation of 50 lakh jobs: Ajit Pawar in assembly.
Corruption Clouds Surround Delhi's PWD CCTV Project
CCTV Cameras Become Mandatory in Maharashtra Schools for Student Safety
Political Firestorm Ignites Over Delhi CCTV Project Corruption Allegations
Corruption Allegations Against AAP Leader Satyendar Jain in Delhi CCTV Project