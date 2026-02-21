Two Arrested in Rs 40 Lakh Mineral Clay Heist

In a surprising turn of events, two individuals have been arrested in Thane district for allegedly stealing a truck loaded with mineral clay, valued at Rs 40 lakh, after it was seized by the revenue department. Confirmed by officials on Saturday, the truck was intercepted on February 14 on Ghodbunder Road under the supervision of Deputy Tehsildar Prathamsh Bhuke.

The intercepted truck contained nine brass of minor mineral clay and was stationed near the Bhayander West tehsil office pending further legal proceedings. However, it was illegally driven away, prompting the revenue department to seek police assistance. A parallel investigation led by the Crime Branch culminated in the apprehension of Mangilal Tulsiramji Prajapati, 57, and Ishaq Musa Sheikh, 40, in Kashigaon.

Upon questioning, the duo confessed to the theft, indicating they acted on the directions of Dashrath Mudaliar, the owner of the vehicle. Police successfully recovered the truck and its mineral clay cargo as investigations continue into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)