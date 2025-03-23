Left Menu

Israeli Military Division Shifts Focus to Gaza

The Israeli military's 36th Division, which had recently operated in Lebanon, is now preparing for potential operations in Gaza. The division completed a series of activities in northern areas and is focused on the Southern Command. Tanks are visibly being prepared for deployment in Gaza.

In a strategic shift, the Israeli military announced on Sunday that its 36th Division is gearing up for potential operations in Gaza. This division had been involved in various operations in Lebanon.

According to a military statement, the 36th Division has recently completed several months of operational activity in the northern arena. This move comes as part of a new situational assessment.

The military also released footage showing tanks being unloaded in a field, underlining the preparations for possible deployment in the Gaza Strip.

