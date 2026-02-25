Left Menu

A Force Transformed: Southern Command's Leap into the Future

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth's visit to the Southern Command underscored the importance of agility and technological integration for the Indian Army. Reviewing operational readiness and training, he emphasized digital empowerment and inter-agency collaboration, aiming for a robust response to the evolving security landscape and future warfare challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:41 IST
A Force Transformed: Southern Command's Leap into the Future
Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth of the Indian Army's Southern Command visited Bhopal on Wednesday, highlighting the need for agility and a mission-oriented approach amid changes in security dynamics. He focused on incorporating emerging technologies to boost the army's operational capabilities.

During his review of the operational strategies, General Seth assessed advancements in training, drone warfare, AI integration, and infrastructure progress, crucial to the Indian Army's digital transformation. He toured the Sudarshan Chakra Corps and the Advanced Drone Warfare School, advocating for future-ready approaches.

Furthermore, Lieutenant General Seth observed joint exercises with the CISF and reviewed the Military-Civil Fusion Node, aiming to enhance critical infrastructure protection. His visit emphasized the importance of technology integration and collaboration, crucial for addressing rising security challenges. He also interacted with veterans, discussing welfare, pension, and healthcare, while commending the future-readiness of soldiers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice for Northeast: Rijiju and Khandu Demand Action Against Racial Abuse

Justice for Northeast: Rijiju and Khandu Demand Action Against Racial Abuse

 India
2
Jammu and Kashmir Dominates Karnataka in Ranji Trophy Final

Jammu and Kashmir Dominates Karnataka in Ranji Trophy Final

 Global
3
Mizoram's Agricultural Safety Net: Crop Insurance Expanded

Mizoram's Agricultural Safety Net: Crop Insurance Expanded

 India
4
Britain Bolsters Ukraine With New Support Package

Britain Bolsters Ukraine With New Support Package

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026