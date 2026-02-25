A Force Transformed: Southern Command's Leap into the Future

Lieutenant General Dhiraj Seth of the Indian Army's Southern Command visited Bhopal on Wednesday, highlighting the need for agility and a mission-oriented approach amid changes in security dynamics. He focused on incorporating emerging technologies to boost the army's operational capabilities.

During his review of the operational strategies, General Seth assessed advancements in training, drone warfare, AI integration, and infrastructure progress, crucial to the Indian Army's digital transformation. He toured the Sudarshan Chakra Corps and the Advanced Drone Warfare School, advocating for future-ready approaches.

Furthermore, Lieutenant General Seth observed joint exercises with the CISF and reviewed the Military-Civil Fusion Node, aiming to enhance critical infrastructure protection. His visit emphasized the importance of technology integration and collaboration, crucial for addressing rising security challenges. He also interacted with veterans, discussing welfare, pension, and healthcare, while commending the future-readiness of soldiers.

