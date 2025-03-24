Left Menu

Rising Tensions Escalate in Gaza as Israeli Airstrikes Target Hamas Leader

An Israeli airstrike killed a Hamas leader in Gaza, reigniting tensions and prompting Israel to deploy more ground forces. The ongoing conflict has led to numerous civilian casualties, with Israel aiming to dismantle Hamas's military and governance. Humanitarian concerns are rising amid heightened hostilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2025 00:32 IST | Created: 24-03-2025 00:32 IST
Rising Tensions Escalate in Gaza as Israeli Airstrikes Target Hamas Leader
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amid escalating tensions, an Israeli airstrike killed a prominent Hamas political leader in Gaza, as the Israeli military ramped up ground forces for potential maneuvers in the region, according to statements released on Sunday.

This resumption of violence shattered a recent period of relative calm, with Israel launching a comprehensive air and ground campaign against the militant group on Tuesday. In one of the strikes, Hamas official Salah al-Bardaweel was killed in Khan Younis, an event confirmed by the Israeli military.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant civilian casualties and has drawn international attention, with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterating the country's objective to dismantle Hamas. Meanwhile, humanitarian officials warn of an impending crisis as aid restrictions exacerbate conditions for Gaza residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

Love and Victory: Rikke Madsen's Emotional Return

 Global
2
Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Faces Charges Amid Political Tensions

 Turkey
3
Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

Australia's Budget Boost: Relief for Energy Bills Ahead of Tight Election

 Global
4
Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

Canada Triumphs on Day One of SailGP in San Francisco Bay

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fear of being replaced? AI anxiety at work is wearing employees down

AI-powered wearables show promise in mental health monitoring

New machine learning model improves corn yield forecasts in drought-affected areas

AI can boost growth in BRICS but worsen poverty without strong governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025