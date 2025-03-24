Rising Tensions Escalate in Gaza as Israeli Airstrikes Target Hamas Leader

Amid escalating tensions, an Israeli airstrike killed a prominent Hamas political leader in Gaza, as the Israeli military ramped up ground forces for potential maneuvers in the region, according to statements released on Sunday.

This resumption of violence shattered a recent period of relative calm, with Israel launching a comprehensive air and ground campaign against the militant group on Tuesday. In one of the strikes, Hamas official Salah al-Bardaweel was killed in Khan Younis, an event confirmed by the Israeli military.

The ongoing conflict has resulted in significant civilian casualties and has drawn international attention, with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu reiterating the country's objective to dismantle Hamas. Meanwhile, humanitarian officials warn of an impending crisis as aid restrictions exacerbate conditions for Gaza residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)