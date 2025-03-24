Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes Target Hamas Leaders Amid Renewed Conflict

In a renewed escalation of violence, Israeli airstrikes have hit significant Hamas targets in Gaza, resulting in the death of senior Hamas leader Salah al-Bardaweel. The offensive marks a breakdown of recent ceasefire efforts, with Israel intensifying its military operations in the region.

According to reports, Israeli military forces are ramping up ground operations, deploying additional troops into the Gaza Strip. This escalation comes after Hamas stormed southern Israel in early October, leading to over a thousand casualties. Amidst the chaos, civilians in Gaza face dire conditions, sparking concerns of a humanitarian crisis.

As tensions rise, Palestinian health authorities report a mounting death toll, predominantly affecting civilians. International officials warn of an impending hunger crisis, as aid access remains limited. Meanwhile, discussions for a potential ceasefire continue, with diplomatic efforts underway to mediate the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)