Escalation in Gaza: A Ceasefire Shattered Amid Renewed Violence
An Israeli airstrike targeted a Hamas leader in Gaza, sparking renewed violence. The attack, which hit a hospital, killed Hamas political leader Ismail Barhoum and others. Following a broken ceasefire, tensions have escalated, with Israeli forces preparing for further operations. Civilians and international bodies express concern over the humanitarian impact.
Amid escalating tensions in Gaza, an Israeli airstrike on Sunday struck a hospital, killing five, including Hamas political leader Ismail Barhoum, according to Palestinian medics and Hamas officials. Israeli forces claim the strike, aiming to neutralize a key figure in the militant group, followed precise intelligence and targeted the surgery department at Nasser Hospital.
The strike marks an end to a two-month ceasefire as Israel ramps up military operations against Hamas, with additional strikes reported across the Gaza Strip. Another prominent Hamas leader, Salah al-Bardaweel, was killed in a separate attack. Amid the intensified conflict, civilian evacuations are underway, and international concerns grow over the mounting humanitarian crisis.
Israeli military actions continue as tensions surge, with plans for potential further operations in Gaza. As Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterates the war's objective to dismantle Hamas, international bodies emphasize the humanitarian fallout and call for the protection of civilian lives.
(With inputs from agencies.)
