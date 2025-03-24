Left Menu

Demolition Looms for Accused Nagpur Riot Leader's House

Authorities are set to demolish illegal parts of Fahim Khan's house, a key figure in Nagpur's violence. Khan, linked to the Minority Democratic Party, has been jailed for sedition and his house lacks building approval. The violence stemmed from burning rumours, causing significant unrest.

Civic authorities in Nagpur are preparing to demolish the unauthorized sections of a house belonging to Fahim Khan, a prominent accused in the city's recent outbreak of violence. Khan, who represents the Minority Democratic Party, was arrested along with over 100 others following widespread unrest on March 17.

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation previously issued a notice to Khan, highlighting the absence of approved building plans. The house, located at Sanjay Bagh Colony in Yashodhara Nagar, is registered under his wife's name. Currently, Khan remains incarcerated while legal proceedings are underway.

The violence, ignited by rumors of desecration, led to severe ramifications, including injuries to multiple police officers. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asserted that damages incurred during the riots will be financially recuperated from those involved, promising strict action against individuals inciting violence or spreading inflammatory content.

