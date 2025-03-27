Tragic Training Accident: U.S. Soldiers Missing in Lithuania

Four U.S. Army soldiers have died during a training exercise in Lithuania, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced while visiting Warsaw. However, the Lithuanian military continues its intensive search and rescue efforts, unable to verify details of the tragedy.

The soldiers disappeared with a tracked vehicle near Pabrade, close to the Belarus border, during scheduled tactical training exercises, officials reported.

The unfortunate event involving soldiers from the 1st Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division highlights the risks associated with military training operations in challenging environments.

