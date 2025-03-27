Left Menu

U.S.-Jamaica Diplomatic Tensions Over Cuban Doctors

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio plans to engage with Jamaica regarding its employment of Cuban doctors. This follows threats from Washington to halt visas for related officials. Rubio accuses these programs of human trafficking, a claim denied by Cuba and Caribbean leaders who support the medical initiatives.

Updated: 27-03-2025 00:25 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 00:25 IST
The U.S. has signaled potential visa restrictions for officials associated with Jamaica's employment of Cuban doctors, as Secretary of State Marco Rubio seeks to further explore the program's intricacies. The scrutiny follows claims by Rubio of human trafficking and labor exploitation, serious accusations that have been sharply refuted by both Cuba and Caribbean leaders.

This diplomatic row highlights differing views on the nature of Cuba's medical aid programs, considered by many Caribbean nations as compliant with international labor standards. For these nations, Cuban doctors fill critical healthcare gaps, contrasting the U.S. position that views some aspects of the arrangement as exploitative.

Jamaica, like several other countries in the region, maintains that the medical programs are essential to their public health efforts, welcoming the continued support from Cuban healthcare professionals. The ongoing dispute underscores broader geopolitical tensions in the region, with implications for U.S.-Caribbean relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

