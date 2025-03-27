Left Menu

Signal Leaks: Unveiling the Secret Messaging in Trump's Administration

A lawsuit questions the use of Signal by Trump officials, accusing them of violating record-keeping laws. Sensitive military conversations connected to Yemen's Houthi militia were shared on the app. The American Oversight watchdog filed the lawsuit, prompting calls for accountability from Democrats over the potential security breach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 00:52 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 00:52 IST
A lawsuit has been filed against the Trump administration, focusing on the use of the messaging app Signal by its officials for discussing sensitive military plans. The American Oversight organization alleges a breach of federal record-keeping laws as these plans were shared without safeguarding the records.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg is assigned to the case, which involves a group chat used by Trump officials, including Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, to discuss potential airstrikes in Yemen. The leaked messages sparked outrage and demands for accountability from Democrats.

Despite the administration's denial of sharing classified information, the lawsuit seeks to enforce the preservation and recovery of all related materials. This case adds to the ongoing tensions between the Trump administration and the judiciary, with calls for impeachment of judges resisting Trump's policies.

