Tensions Soar as Key Hamas Figures Killed in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes

In a significant escalation of hostilities, Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the death of Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua, a spokesperson for Hamas, in northern Gaza early Thursday. This marks the latest in a series of targeted attacks against high-profile Hamas figures.

Hamas-run Al-Aqsa television confirmed Al-Qanoua's death following a strike on his tent in Jabalia. The assault also injured several individuals. Concurrent attacks reportedly killed at least six people in Gaza City and one in southern Gaza's Khan Younis, according to medical sources.

The conflict, reignited after Israel ended a ceasefire last week, has seen severe casualties, including more than 830 deaths, many of whom are women and children. Israel and Hamas have exchanged blame for violating the truce. Meanwhile, Israel demands the release of hostages, intensifying pressure through military operations.

