Tensions Soar as Key Hamas Figures Killed in Renewed Israeli Airstrikes

Israeli airstrikes in northern Gaza have resulted in the death of Hamas spokesperson Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua, as well as other significant leaders. The renewed conflict has led to the loss of at least 830 lives since March, with tensions escalating over unreleased hostages and an ongoing siege in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 06:30 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 06:30 IST
In a significant escalation of hostilities, Israeli airstrikes have resulted in the death of Abdel-Latif Al-Qanoua, a spokesperson for Hamas, in northern Gaza early Thursday. This marks the latest in a series of targeted attacks against high-profile Hamas figures.

Hamas-run Al-Aqsa television confirmed Al-Qanoua's death following a strike on his tent in Jabalia. The assault also injured several individuals. Concurrent attacks reportedly killed at least six people in Gaza City and one in southern Gaza's Khan Younis, according to medical sources.

The conflict, reignited after Israel ended a ceasefire last week, has seen severe casualties, including more than 830 deaths, many of whom are women and children. Israel and Hamas have exchanged blame for violating the truce. Meanwhile, Israel demands the release of hostages, intensifying pressure through military operations.

Logistics outsourcing enters new era with AI, simulation and process standardization

No hype, just data: AI for mammography proves its worth in clinics

Virtual reality in manufacturing education shows promise, but cost and access hold it back

FinTech and AI propel sustainable finance, but inequality still holds back inclusion

