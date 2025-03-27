Govt Launches Search for New Supply Vessel to Service Chatham Islands

The Government has officially launched a Request for Proposals (RFP) process aimed at securing a new, reliable supply vessel for the Chatham Islands, Associate Transport Minister James Meager announced today.

This move marks a critical step in ensuring the long-term viability of transport and freight services to and from the remote island community, which is located more than 800 kilometres east of mainland New Zealand. The current vessel, the Southern Tiare, has served as the island’s maritime lifeline for decades, but its deteriorating condition has increasingly disrupted essential services.

Current Vessel Reaching End of Viable Service

“The Chatham Islands’ current supply vessel, the Southern Tiare, is a vital economic lifeline for the community,” said Minister Meager. “It carries essential supplies to the island and transports livestock back to the mainland. However, at 39 years old, the vessel is older than I am, and unfortunately it is nearing the end of its life as a working vessel.”

The Southern Tiare has become prone to mechanical failures and extended maintenance downtime. Most recently, a crane malfunction on board the vessel led to a critical fuel shortage on the islands. Residents were forced to ration petrol until emergency supplies could be delivered—a stark reminder of how reliant the community is on consistent maritime services.

RFP Process Now Underway

To address this, the Government is calling on shipping operators to submit proposals for a replacement service that can meet the islands' unique demands. The RFP has been published on the Government Electronic Tender Service (GETS) platform, detailing specific service requirements.

“We are seeking a regular, reliable, and resilient shipping service that can handle fuel, livestock, and general freight,” said Meager. “The new vessel must be capable of safely navigating the remote and often challenging maritime conditions of the Chatham Islands while servicing both Waitangi Port and Pitt Island.”

The RFP outlines that any proposed service must be robust enough to ensure year-round connectivity, even during harsh weather conditions, and support the economic and social needs of the islanders.

Port Infrastructure Also Under Review

In addition to replacing the aging vessel, the Government is also looking at what upgrades might be needed to port infrastructure on the islands to support a modern shipping service. These assessments will be carried out in parallel with evaluating the RFP submissions.

“It’s not just about the vessel,” Meager emphasized. “We need to make sure our port infrastructure is up to the task of supporting whatever solution is ultimately chosen. That might mean investments at Waitangi Port, Pitt Island, or both.”

Groundwork Already Laid by Industry Engagement

Last year, the Government conducted a Request for Information (RFI) process, inviting industry stakeholders to share insights into their capability and interest in servicing the Chatham Islands. That early engagement helped shape the current RFP by identifying the key challenges and considerations involved in delivering reliable shipping services to such an isolated community.

“The information we gathered last year gave us a solid understanding of what the market can offer, and what the community needs,” Meager said. “This RFP is the next logical step and brings us closer to securing a long-term, sustainable shipping solution for the Chatham Islands.”

A Lifeline for the Future

With freight, fuel, and livestock movement depending almost entirely on maritime transport, a reliable shipping link is not just a convenience—it is essential for the Chatham Islands’ survival and prosperity.

“We are committed to supporting the Chatham Islanders and securing a service that will meet their needs now and into the future,” said Meager. “This is about more than just transport—it's about resilience, connection, and the long-term wellbeing of a proud and remote community.”

Shipping providers interested in participating in the tender process can access the full RFP documentation via the GETS platform. The Government is encouraging proposals that offer innovative, practical, and sustainable solutions to the region’s unique logistical challenges.

