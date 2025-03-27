Left Menu

Supreme Court Ruling Looms Over UK Motor Finance

The UK Supreme Court is set to review a judgment concerning undisclosed commissions in motor finance, potentially impacting Britain's financial industry with billions in costs and compensations. The ruling could redefine lenders' responsibilities and influence the course of future consumer finance practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2025 11:36 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 11:36 IST
The United Kingdom's Supreme Court will hear pivotal arguments on Tuesday, a case that could burden Britain's financial sector with billions in legal costs and customer compensation. The controversy arises from a Court of Appeal decision declaring it unlawful for lenders to pay commissions to motor dealers without obtaining the customer's consent.

Lenders such as Lloyds, Close Brothers, and Santander UK have earmarked over 1.5 billion pounds in anticipation of compensation claims. This case could mark the most expensive fallout for UK banks since the massive 40 billion pounds compensation for mis-sold payment protection insurance.

The Supreme Court will assess lenders' duty to inform customers about commissions and the legality of commission payments being 'secret' or undisclosed. The outcome, expected in the summer, could have sweeping implications for over 2 million people who annually rely on motor finance and the broader banking industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

