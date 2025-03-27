Left Menu

Supreme Court Delays Key Elgar Parishad Bail Hearings

The Supreme Court postponed hearings on bail pleas for advocate Surendra Gadling and activist Jyoti Jagtap, implicated in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist case. The apex court also deferred the NIA's petition challenging the bail of activist Mahesh Raut granted by the Bombay High Court, which is allegedly connected to provocative speeches at the 2017 conclave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 27-03-2025 12:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Supreme Court has postponed the bail hearings for advocate Surendra Gadling and activist Jyoti Jagtap in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. This move comes amid ongoing allegations of their involvement in aiding Maoist activities and conspiring with others accused in the case.

The delay also affects the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) petition challenging the Bombay High Court's decision to grant bail to activist Mahesh Raut. The court had stayed the bail order after the NIA requested a stay to allow its challenge in the apex court.

Gadling faces accusations under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for purportedly providing sensitive information to Maoists, including maps of certain areas. His involvement is also linked to provocative speeches at the 2017 Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune, which allegedly incited violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial.

(With inputs from agencies.)

