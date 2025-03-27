Supreme Court Delays Key Elgar Parishad Bail Hearings

The Supreme Court has postponed the bail hearings for advocate Surendra Gadling and activist Jyoti Jagtap in connection with the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case. This move comes amid ongoing allegations of their involvement in aiding Maoist activities and conspiring with others accused in the case.

The delay also affects the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) petition challenging the Bombay High Court's decision to grant bail to activist Mahesh Raut. The court had stayed the bail order after the NIA requested a stay to allow its challenge in the apex court.

Gadling faces accusations under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act for purportedly providing sensitive information to Maoists, including maps of certain areas. His involvement is also linked to provocative speeches at the 2017 Elgar Parishad conclave in Pune, which allegedly incited violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial.

