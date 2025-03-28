Left Menu

Iran Responds to U.S. Letter: No Direct Talks Under Pressure

Iran responded to U.S. President Donald Trump's letter urging a new nuclear deal through Oman. Iran remains open to indirect talks but refuses direct negotiations under pressure, according to Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi as reported by IRNA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:33 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran has communicated its response to U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a new nuclear deal via Oman, according to a report by the state news agency IRNA.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized that while Tehran opposes direct negotiations under pressure, it remains open to indirect discussions.

The letter from President Trump urged Iran to consider a new agreement, but Tehran maintains its firm stance on the condition of not being pressured during such negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

