Iran Responds to U.S. Letter: No Direct Talks Under Pressure

Iran has communicated its response to U.S. President Donald Trump's call for a new nuclear deal via Oman, according to a report by the state news agency IRNA.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi emphasized that while Tehran opposes direct negotiations under pressure, it remains open to indirect discussions.

The letter from President Trump urged Iran to consider a new agreement, but Tehran maintains its firm stance on the condition of not being pressured during such negotiations.

