Mystery Surrounds PWD Engineer's Tragic Disappearance

The body of missing Public Works Department (PWD) engineer, Vivek Kumar Soni, was discovered in a canal in Lucknow on Thursday, escalating concerns over the state's safety measures, as reported by local police.

After his wife lodged a missing persons report two days earlier, police found Soni's motorcycle near the Indira Canal on Wednesday, prompting a search by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Soni, who held the position of assistant engineer, had not returned home since leaving on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh Congress criticized the state's law enforcement, condemning the lack of safety and pointing fingers at the government for failing to provide security. The post-mortem report is awaited before any further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)