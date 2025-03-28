Mystery Surrounds PWD Engineer's Tragic Disappearance
The body of Vivek Kumar Soni, a PWD engineer, was discovered in a canal after two days of being reported missing. His sudden death has sparked criticism from the Uttar Pradesh Congress, questioning the state's law and order. The police are awaiting the post-mortem results for further investigation.
The body of missing Public Works Department (PWD) engineer, Vivek Kumar Soni, was discovered in a canal in Lucknow on Thursday, escalating concerns over the state's safety measures, as reported by local police.
After his wife lodged a missing persons report two days earlier, police found Soni's motorcycle near the Indira Canal on Wednesday, prompting a search by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Soni, who held the position of assistant engineer, had not returned home since leaving on Tuesday.
Uttar Pradesh Congress criticized the state's law enforcement, condemning the lack of safety and pointing fingers at the government for failing to provide security. The post-mortem report is awaited before any further action.
