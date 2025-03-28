Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds PWD Engineer's Tragic Disappearance

The body of Vivek Kumar Soni, a PWD engineer, was discovered in a canal after two days of being reported missing. His sudden death has sparked criticism from the Uttar Pradesh Congress, questioning the state's law and order. The police are awaiting the post-mortem results for further investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 28-03-2025 00:45 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 00:45 IST
Mystery Surrounds PWD Engineer's Tragic Disappearance
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The body of missing Public Works Department (PWD) engineer, Vivek Kumar Soni, was discovered in a canal in Lucknow on Thursday, escalating concerns over the state's safety measures, as reported by local police.

After his wife lodged a missing persons report two days earlier, police found Soni's motorcycle near the Indira Canal on Wednesday, prompting a search by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF). Soni, who held the position of assistant engineer, had not returned home since leaving on Tuesday.

Uttar Pradesh Congress criticized the state's law enforcement, condemning the lack of safety and pointing fingers at the government for failing to provide security. The post-mortem report is awaited before any further action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025