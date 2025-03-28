Intense Stand-off in Kathua: A Tale of Courage and Sacrifice

A tense gunfight unfolded in the remote forests of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming the lives of four police officers and three terrorists. Officials reported heavy firing and explosions resuming on Friday, as security forces, including the Army and CRPF, moved to neutralize any remaining threats.

The encounter began on Thursday when three suspected Pakistani terrorists, linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed group, engaged in a fierce battle with security forces. The operation, led by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, was supported by the Army and CRPF, in a bid to regain control of the area and retrieve bodies.

Despite the tragic loss of lives, the joint security forces continue their cautious advance toward the targeted Ghati Juthana area. The People's Anti-Fascist Front, a proxy of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, has claimed responsibility for the encounter, as the local and military authorities vow to bring stability back to the region.

