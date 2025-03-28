Left Menu

Intense Stand-off in Kathua: A Tale of Courage and Sacrifice

An intense gunfight in Kathua district, Jammu and Kashmir, resulted in the deaths of four police officers and three terrorists. Security operations, including drone surveillance and a multi-force effort, continued to neutralize remaining threats. The People's Anti-Fascist Front, linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, claimed responsibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 28-03-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 11:11 IST
Intense Stand-off in Kathua: A Tale of Courage and Sacrifice
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tense gunfight unfolded in the remote forests of Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir, claiming the lives of four police officers and three terrorists. Officials reported heavy firing and explosions resuming on Friday, as security forces, including the Army and CRPF, moved to neutralize any remaining threats.

The encounter began on Thursday when three suspected Pakistani terrorists, linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammed group, engaged in a fierce battle with security forces. The operation, led by the Special Operations Group of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, was supported by the Army and CRPF, in a bid to regain control of the area and retrieve bodies.

Despite the tragic loss of lives, the joint security forces continue their cautious advance toward the targeted Ghati Juthana area. The People's Anti-Fascist Front, a proxy of the Jaish-e-Mohammed, has claimed responsibility for the encounter, as the local and military authorities vow to bring stability back to the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

Kim Jong Un's Vision: AI-Driven Suicide Drones and Reconnaissance Innovation

 Global
2
White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

White House Child Intruder: A Little Trespass

 United States
3
Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

Escalating Tensions in Gaza: Key Hamas Figures Killed in Airstrikes

 Global
4
Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

Trump's Auto Tariff Sparks Global Trade Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Americans more likely than Japanese to exploit cooperative AI

AI can teach humans never-before-seen game strategies

Agent-based AI outshines leading medical models in disease detection

Expressive chatbots ease loneliness, but may create addictive emotional bonds

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025