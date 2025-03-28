Left Menu

FIR Lodged Against Kejriwal for Alleged Misuse of Public Funds

Delhi Police informed a court about an FIR against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for allegedly misusing public money by displaying large hoardings in 2019. The FIR comes after alleged violations of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, with the next hearing set for April 18.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 11:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 11:17 IST
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, the Delhi Police has filed an FIR against former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and others for allegedly misusing public funds by erecting large hoardings across the city in 2019. The case, seen as politically sensitive, revolves around accusations of a breach of the Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.

The compliance report detailing the FIR was submitted to Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal. On March 11, the court had previously directed the police to file the FIR following a complaint about the alleged misuse. The police have requested more time to investigate, with the next hearing scheduled for April 18.

Alongside Kejriwal, other individuals named in the FIR include former MLA Gulab Singh and former Dwarka councilor Nitika Sharma. The allegations assert that these political figures authorized the installation of 'large-sized' banners throughout their constituencies, purportedly misusing public resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)

