Tensions Flare as Israel Intercepts Lebanese Projectiles
The Israeli military intercepted projectiles from Lebanon, one landing across the border, resulting in Israeli artillery and airstrikes that killed at least eight people. Israel blames Lebanon for the aggression, while Hezbollah denies involvement, maintaining commitment to a fragile ceasefire.
On Friday, the Israeli military successfully intercepted one of two projectiles launched from Lebanon, with the other landing back within Lebanese borders. This incident has amplified tensions in the already volatile region.
Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz emphasized Lebanon's accountability for the missile fire targeting Israel's Galilee area. In a strong statement, he remarked, "We will ensure the security of the residents of Galilee and will act forcefully against any threat."
The interception led to a retaliatory response from Israel, involving artillery and airstrikes over southern Lebanon on Saturday, killing at least eight individuals. This development is putting pressure on the delicate truce maintained since the conflict with Hezbollah. The Lebanese armed group, Hezbollah, has denied responsibility for the Saturday missile attack, reiterating its adherence to the ceasefire.
