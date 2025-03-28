Left Menu

Punjab Farmer Leader Ends Hunger Strike Amid Protests

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal ended his indefinite hunger strike following assurances from the Punjab government. The Supreme Court was informed that protesting farmers had been dispersed, with blocked roads reopened. The court commended Dallewal and requested status reports from both Punjab and Haryana governments.

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal has concluded his indefinite hunger strike following assurances from the Punjab government, the Supreme Court was informed on Friday.

A bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh heard that protesting farmers at Khanauri and Shambhu borders have been dispersed, leading to the reopening of all previously blocked roads and highways.

The bench praised Dallewal's efforts, describing him as a genuine leader without political motives, while urging the Punjab and Haryana governments to provide updated status reports on the ground situation.

