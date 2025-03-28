Left Menu

Anand Bardhan: New Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand

Anand Bardhan, a seasoned IAS officer of the 1992 batch, has been appointed as the new chief secretary of Uttarakhand. He succeeds Radha Raturi, whose tenure ends on March 31. Bardhan, who currently serves as Additional Chief Secretary, brings 33 years of experience in various key state positions.

  • India

In a significant administrative shift, Anand Bardhan has been named the new chief secretary of Uttarakhand. A 1992 batch IAS officer, Bardhan will step into the role on April 1, succeeding Radha Raturi.

This appointment marks a new chapter in Bardhan's extensive career, during which he has held numerous pivotal roles within the state government.

Bardhan's ascension follows Raturi's extended tenure, which concludes on March 31, highlighting the state's trust in his capabilities for governance and leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

