Anand Bardhan: New Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand

In a significant administrative shift, Anand Bardhan has been named the new chief secretary of Uttarakhand. A 1992 batch IAS officer, Bardhan will step into the role on April 1, succeeding Radha Raturi.

This appointment marks a new chapter in Bardhan's extensive career, during which he has held numerous pivotal roles within the state government.

Bardhan's ascension follows Raturi's extended tenure, which concludes on March 31, highlighting the state's trust in his capabilities for governance and leadership.

