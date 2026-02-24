Aid Groups Petition Israeli Court Over Harsh Gaza Regulations
Thirty-seven international aid groups, including Medecins Sans Frontieres, filed a legal challenge to Israel's Supreme Court to continue their operations in Gaza. These organizations face shutdowns due to imposed rules requiring disclosure of staff details, arguing that it risks employee safety amid ongoing conflict with Palestine.
Dozens of international aid groups have petitioned the Israeli Supreme Court, seeking permission to continue their operations in the Gaza Strip. They warned of severe humanitarian consequences if new regulations requiring staff identification force them to halt activities.
This urgent appeal involves thirty-seven organizations, including Medecins Sans Frontieres and the Norwegian Refugee Council, which face imminent shutdowns. These groups were directed by Israel last December to cease operations within 60 days unless they comply with rules mandating employee disclosure. Aid organizations caution that sharing staff details could pose significant safety risks. The region has seen hundreds of aid workers killed or injured amidst the ongoing conflict.
While Israel asserts that the registration measure is to prevent the misuse of aid by Palestinian armed entities, aid agencies counter this claim. A U.N.-led coordination body highlights that the few remaining operational organizations can meet only a fraction of Gaza's humanitarian needs due to widespread devastation. The petition urges Israel to eliminate these requirements and reinstate deregistered NGOs. The Israeli government has yet to respond to this legal action.
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Ruling Shields USPS from Lawsuits: A Landmark Decision
FedEx Fights for Tariff Refund After Supreme Court Ruling
Tensions Flare as Trump Faces Supreme Court at State of the Union
Supreme Court Steps in on Kerala Bar Council Election Timing
Supreme Court Questions Impact of NOTA on Election Quality