Aid Groups Petition Israeli Court Over Harsh Gaza Regulations

Dozens of international aid groups have petitioned the Israeli Supreme Court, seeking permission to continue their operations in the Gaza Strip. They warned of severe humanitarian consequences if new regulations requiring staff identification force them to halt activities.

This urgent appeal involves thirty-seven organizations, including Medecins Sans Frontieres and the Norwegian Refugee Council, which face imminent shutdowns. These groups were directed by Israel last December to cease operations within 60 days unless they comply with rules mandating employee disclosure. Aid organizations caution that sharing staff details could pose significant safety risks. The region has seen hundreds of aid workers killed or injured amidst the ongoing conflict.

While Israel asserts that the registration measure is to prevent the misuse of aid by Palestinian armed entities, aid agencies counter this claim. A U.N.-led coordination body highlights that the few remaining operational organizations can meet only a fraction of Gaza's humanitarian needs due to widespread devastation. The petition urges Israel to eliminate these requirements and reinstate deregistered NGOs. The Israeli government has yet to respond to this legal action.