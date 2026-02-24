Aid Groups Petition Against Gaza Ban: A Fight for Humanitarian Access

Seventeen global aid organizations have urgently appealed to Israel's Supreme Court, aiming to halt impending restrictions that threaten their operations in the Gaza Strip. Their petition arises from new rules set by Israel, demanding extensive reporting on staff and activities, which the groups perceive as invasive.

Amid warnings of a humanitarian collapse, the aid organizations, including prominent names like Doctors Without Borders and the Norwegian Refugee Council, argue that the restrictions violate international law. They emphasize Israel's duty, as an occupying power, to facilitate essential aid delivery.

As the deadline for compliance looms, fear grows that the ban could exacerbate the dire conditions in Gaza. The territory relies heavily on aid, with international efforts crucial in supporting the two million residents affected by ongoing conflict.